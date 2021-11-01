Governors Bear Burden Of Managing Tension In PDP, Says Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka on Monday said governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bear the burden of managing tensions in the main opposition party.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, a day after the party concluded its National Convention that produced officers that would pilot its affairs.

Despite the crucial roles the PDP governors played in the convention, Chidoka noted that they cannot control the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

This to him is because of the 13 PDP governors, many were completing their second term in office and some would need nominations to seek other political ambitions in 2023.

“Governors are members of the PDP and its highest elected officers. The burden of managing PDP, tension falls on the PDP governors,” he said.

“As you go to every state to nominate people for consensus building, zoning, sharing of offices to present diverse interest in the party, there is no better group of people to go than the governors.

“Will the governors control the party post the election? That is where the issue comes in. For me, the answer will be a no.”

Chidoka backed the new PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, saying he has got the requisite skills to lead the main opposition party on the right path.

He however asked the new PDP chairman to conduct a policy convention whereby the blueprint will be unveiled to the benefits of all Nigerians.

According to him, what makes the party different from other political parties is the inclusiveness that it promises the masses.

He added, “What makes PDP a different party is not just the fact that we share the banner PDP but in the inclusiveness that we promise Nigerians.

“I believe that this NWC will be able to press the reset button in setting the agenda and build an infrastructure for party funding.”