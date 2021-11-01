Govt Reopens Some Weekly Markets In Zamfara After Two Months

The Zamfara State government has ordered the reopening of some weekly markets in various parts of the state.

This comes more than two months after the government ordered the closure of all weekly markets across the 14 local government areas in Zamfara.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, announced the reopening of some of the weekly markets in a statement on Sunday.

They include Nasawar Burkullu, Talata Mafara, Gusau, Shinkafi, Kasuwar Daji, Nasarawar Godel Da Kuma, and Danjibga.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Govt Restricts Fuel Sales, Announces New Measures To Tackle Banditry

“The state government, however, did not approve the reopening of livestock markets (kara) of any of these markets,” Dosara stated. “The government equally warns against any act of violations of law and order in the markets.

“People should not be seen carrying any weapons into the markets, as well as no person should be seen attacking or threatening anybody in the name of whatever group or organisations.”

The commissioner explained that the government took the decision to reopen the markets following reports of some sanity in parts of the state.

He added that authorities received a series of requests by residents, saying the reopening of the markets was effective from Monday.

According to Dosara, the security agencies have been directed to ensure that people carry out their lawful businesses within and around the markets without harassment or intimidation.

“Task Force for the implementation of Executive Order should ensure compliance and guard against breach of the Executive order.

“The government would not hesitate to close down once again, any market found to be violating the order,” he warned.

The closure of all weekly markets in Zamfara was announced by the government on August 27, as part of the stringent measures to curb the activities of bandits in the state.

Although the normal market activities of buying and selling for local consumptions were exempted from the ban, authorities suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state, saying the transportation of food across the state and outside Zamfara must be verified.