Zamfara Govt Restricts Fuel Sales, Announces New Measures To Tackle Banditry

The Zamfara State government has announced a set of new measures aimed at tackling the growing activities of bandits.

This includes the restriction of fuel sales to the state capital and the headquarters of the local government areas of the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle made the announcement in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa.

“Henceforth, all filling stations in the state are banned from selling fuel except in Gusau and the 14 local Government headquarters,” the statement said. “In addition, no eligible filling station is allowed to sell fuel of more than N10,000 to a single customer.

READ ALSO: Abducted Zamfara College Students Regain Freedom

“Similarly, the sale of fuel in jerry cans is disallowed in all filling stations while roadside purchase (popularly known as black market) is entirely banned.”

Governor Matawalle also announced the suspension of all weekly markets across the state.

He, however, stated that normal market activities of buying and selling for local consumptions were exempted from the ban.

Similarly, the governor suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state, saying the transportation of food across the state and outside Zamfara must be verified.

He stressed that the destination of the food must be authenticated otherwise, it would be seized and taken to the orphanage.

“The new rules further include the banning of riding on motorcycles and tricycles from 6pm to 6am in the state, except the state capital which starts from 8pm to 6am every day,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, any tricycle that is covered will be stopped to verify its passengers, otherwise will be apprehended.

“Governor Matawalle reiterated the ban on more than two persons riding a motorcycle and warned that those who break the law stand the risk of being shot at by security operatives.”

The governor called on the people of the state to comply with the measures to avoid unfortunate incidents, saying security operatives would be empowered to treat offenders as suspected bandits.

According to him, the government will set up a committee to ensure compliance in its bid to bring sanity to the communities.