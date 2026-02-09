We Will Overcome Terrorism, Banditry, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration will conquer the threats posed by terrorists and bandits in the country.

He made the assurance during his opening remarks at the ongoing National Executive Council conference on Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development.

“And I am leaving here again to further find means to strengthen our security forces to defeat terrorism and banditry, that I promise you, Tinubu said.

“It is what has kept all of us sleepless at night, but I assure you that we will win with determination and resiliency. We will overcome this unacceptable terrorism and banditry; it’s not part of our culture, it’s foreign to us.”

“So, it’s an economic encumbrance if we do not find a solution to it.”

Tinubu commended several governors, notably those of Borno, Katsina, and Kaduna, for their role in protecting the country’s freedom and security.

I commend many of you particularly the governor of Borno State, governor of Katsina, Kaduna and many of you who have done so much to defend our freedom, liberty and our commonwealth,” he said.

Speaking on his government’s efforts to transform the economy, President Bola Tinubu said his administration is working to strengthen macroeconomic stability.

“We are strengthening macroeconomic stability through improved revenue performance, stronger public financial management, and enhanced physical coordination. We have prioritized infrastructure development across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing, and irrigation as catalysts for inclusive growth,” he said.

He further disclosed plans to improve the welfare of citizens through enhanced social investment programs.

“We have expanded social investment and human capital programs targeting vulnerable households, youth, women, and small businesses. The Renewed Hope Ward Development Project further demonstrates our commitment to grassroots inclusion through a bottom-up approach to national development.

“These successes reflect strong collaboration among the federal government, state governments, local governments, development partners, and the private sector.

“The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030 marks the next phase of our national journey. It is evidence-based, realistic, and anchored on inclusive, balanced, and environmentally sustainable growth. The plan prioritizes economic diversification and productivity, human capital development, subnational competitiveness based on comparative advantage, and climate resilience.

“Its success largely depends on effective implementation at the state and local government levels, making it central to aligning national priorities with local realities,” President Tinubu noted.