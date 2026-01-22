Kwara Govt Shuts College Of Education Over Security Concerns

The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, over worsening security concerns in the area.

‎The directive was contained in an internal memo dated January 20, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology .

‎‎“You are hereby instructed to take immediate steps to direct the Management of the College to temporarily close the institution forthwith,” the memo, signed by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, read in part.

Modibbo-Kawu said the move is in line with the instruction of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

According to the document, the decision followed growing insecurity around the institution and formed part of the state government’s broader directive to close all schools within the affected local government area.

‎“The measure is taken in the best interest of the safety and security of staff, students and the surrounding community,” the memo read.

‎It added that the closure would remain in force pending a comprehensive security review and further directives from the state government.‎ ‎The school authorities were also mandated to submit a report of compliance to the ministry without delay.

‎The development comes amid heightened security concerns across parts of Kwara South and North, where communities have recorded cases of banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities in recent months.

‎The closure follows similar precautionary actions by the state government, including the relocation of the NYSC Orientation Camp from Yikpata to Ilorin and the temporary shutdown of some schools in volatile areas.