Tinubu Charges Acting IGP Disu To Tackle Banditry, Terrorism, Other Crimes

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to tackle banditry, terrorism, and other security challenges plaguing the nation.

The President issued the directive on Wednesday during Disu’s decoration as the Acting IGP, following the retirement of Kayode Egbetokun.

“Nigeria is challenged with banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities. You will be part of the thinking and innovation to overcome them,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu said Disu’s appointment comes at a critical moment, urging him to rebuild public confidence in the police’s capacity to do their job in collaboration with other security forces.

President Tinubu urged Disu to advance the security pillars of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed confidence in the Acting IGP’s discipline, operational experience, and leadership capacity.

“I made this decision for you to assume this responsibility. I know your record. I saw the dedication you exhibited while you were in Lagos when I was governor.

“Lead firmly but fairly, demand professionalism at every level, and ensure that the safety of lives and property remains our highest priority. It’s a daunting challenge. I know you can do it. You have my word, you have my full support,” the President added.

The president reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria would prevail under a committed leadership.

Tinubu also asked Disu to use his wealth of experience to restore peace and strengthen security nationwide, assuring the nation’s top cop of his administration’s full support.

Before his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police last year.

Before then, he served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and was later deployed by Egbetokun to Abuja as Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory.

The former AIG is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, a position previously held by Abba Kyari.

Tunji Disu was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992.

Over the course of his career, he has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in several locations, including Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, Ikare and Owo in Ondo State, as well as Elimbu and Elelenwo in Rivers State.