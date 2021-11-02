COP26: Buhari Participates In Launch Of Global Methane Pledge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined other World Leaders including American President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amongst others at the Launch of the Global Methane Pledge hosted by the United States of America.

The event was on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Earlier, President Buhari had told delegates at the climate conference that the outcome of the conference must result in a quick resolution of all outstanding issues pertaining to the finalisation of the Paris Agreement rule book, adaptation, mitigation, finance, loss and damage.

Speaking to the delegates on the second day of the World Leaders Summit, President Buhari said attaining national and global climate change goals will require adequate and sustained technical and financial support to developing countries.

The meeting will focus on how countries will cut emissions by 2030 and limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

See photos from the event below.