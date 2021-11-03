Advertisement

China Expanding Its Nuclear Arsenal Faster Than Anticipated –  Pentagon

Channels Television  
Updated November 3, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP
File photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China’s Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP

 

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in a report published Wednesday.

READ ALSO: US Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians Did Not Violate Law Of War –  Pentagon Probe

China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 — an arsenal two-and-a-half times bigger than what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, the report says.

AFP



More on World News

US Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians Did Not Violate Law Of War –  Pentagon Probe

Turkey Probes Tweets About President Erdogan’s Health

Georgia Destroys 17,000 Vaccine Doses As Rollout Slows

Bus Plunges Into Ditch, Kills 20 In Pakistan

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV