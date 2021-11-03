We Look Forward To Peaceful, Transparent Election In Anambra – US

The United States says it looks forward to a free and fair election in Anambra State, come November 6.

In a statement by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the American government said it is anticipating a peaceful poll with results that accurately reflect the will of the Anambra residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

“Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members,” the statement partly read.

The US government also called on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.