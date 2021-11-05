Anambra Election: Emergency Security Contacts From INEC

Few hours to the governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says all is set for the exercise.

As part of efforts to conduct a peaceful poll, the electoral umpire has released the contacts of security authorities in the state.

In a document obtained by Channels Television on Friday, the phone numbers comprise those of the personnel of the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

See the numbers to call in case of any security emergency below: