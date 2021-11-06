Anambra Governorship Election: INEC Extends Voting Time

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time for the Anambra Governorship election to 4.00 pm on Saturday

In a statement on Saturday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, said the voting period was moved due to issues with the accreditation of voters in some polling units.

“This revised closing time applies to areas where Polling Units opened after the commencement period of 8.30 am. In line with existing regulations and guidelines of the Commission, any intending voter who is on the queue by 4.00 pm shall be allowed to vote. All Polling Unit staff must comply with this directive,” the statement said.

“The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation. The Commission is currently investigating the reason the accreditation devices, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), have worked perfectly in some Polling Units, but not in others.”

