PHOTOS: Voting Commences In Anambra Governorship Election

Voting has commenced in the 2021 Anambra governorship elections.

Some 18 political parties are on the ballot as the race to replace current Governor, Willie Obiano, comes to a head.

Although there have been hiccups with accreditation equipment in some polling units, the exercise is well underway in others.

Channels Television reporters observed the commencement of voting at Unit 10, Amawbia 1, Community Primary School in Awka.

Reporters also observed voting in Ofuiyi Square, Umueze Isuofia in Aguata local government area of the state.