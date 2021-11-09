Police Arrest Two Suspected Land Grabbers For Invading Ogun Community

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected land grabbers for invading the Idiagbon community in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state with offensive weapons.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the suspects – Olaolu Fashina and Akinshola Oluwasanmi – were nabbed on Monday.

Their arrest followed a distress call received last night by Onipanu Ota Divisional Police Headquarters that the village was under attack by men suspected to be land grabbers, numbering about 60 and armed with dangerous weapons.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu division CSP Bamidele Job quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene,” the police spokesman said.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who came with many motorcycles started shooting sporadically in order to escape from the scene, but the policemen pursued them and with the assistance of the people of the community, two amongst them were apprehended.”

Recovered from them are two live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTD 472 VN.

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

While directing that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice, the police commissioner warned hoodlums to relocate from the state as Ogun will no longer be conducive for them to operate.