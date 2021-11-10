Election Outcome Presents Hope, New Beginning For Anambra – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described the election as one that presents hope and a new beginning for the South-Eastern state.

Addressing the people of Anambra on Wednesday in his country home of Aguleri, Governor Obiano said the governorship election has enabled, once again, the continuation of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government for the next four years with Professor Soludo as the governor-elect.

He commended the people for taking a decision to be on the side of progress.

“The outcome of this gubernatorial election presents hope and a new beginning for our dear state,” Governor Obiano said.

“For the second time in the last four years, Ndi Anambra boldly chose to stand on the side of positive history. People who thought 21 over 21 was a fluke have seen history repeat itself in a most memorable way.

“19 over 21 is a massive repeat of history, the difference is just two. Against intimidating odds, we stood tall and reclaimed the dignity of our people.”

READ ALSO: Charles Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election

Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance had on Wednesday swept to victory in the Anambra governorship elections, winning 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

He secured 112,229 votes, twice more than his closest rival – Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be returned as winner of the election.

Governor Obiano dedicated the victory to the people of Anambra State, especially the people of Ebenebe who ‘rejected the sale of their conscience’ and “stuck to what they believed in”.

He equally expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and to the security agencies for maximum support towards the conduct of what he described as free, fair, and credible polls.

He, however, noted that the victory of the election is not a ‘winner takes all’ situation, but the party’s principle of being their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper will apply as arms are wide open to receive and welcome those who are willing.