Odili Siege: AGF Malami Denies Consulting With Arrested Suspect

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has distanced himself from a suspect arrested over the siege of Justice Mary Odili’s home.

The suspect, Lawrence Ajodo, was paraded by the police on Thursday alongside 13 others.

He claimed to work as a consultant for the office of the AGF.

However, the police said their investigations revealed that “there is no involvement at all” of the officials of the office of the AGF in the raid.

Ojodu and the other suspects, the police said, “are loose cannons” who forged “different documents” and carried out their “crimes under false representations.”

According to a statement signed by a spokesperson in the office of the AGF, Umar Gwandu, Mr Ajodu’s case is that “of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner.”

“The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residencecof the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Peter Odili,” the statement said.

“With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

“This is a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner. We are happy to note that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“It is our desire and we hope that the investigation would also disclose those after the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute. This is an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and Public apprehension.

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in past or now.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which worked has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?

“We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public.

“The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice superintends over and respects the rule of law who will not do anything to undermine the sanctity of his office and that that entire judiciary and Justice sector.”