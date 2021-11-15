Desist From Giving Incessant Ex-Parte Orders, CJN Tells Judges

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has called on judges in the country to desist from giving incessant ex-parte orders in order not to project the judiciary in a bad light.

He said this on Monday during the 2021 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The CJN said the judges must rise and restore the public confidence bestowed on them by desisting from giving incessant ex-parte orders that have portrayed the judiciary in a bad light.

He further stressed that it is important to have an incorruptible judiciary, as it is the desire of the citizenry that justice must be done without delay at all times, and be seen to have been done.

The CJN added that judicial officers need to rise to the challenge and restore public confidence in the ability to dispense justice without fear or favour and in line with the knowledge and understanding of the law.

He stated that the creditable performance of the Judiciary and its timely intervention prevented the present democratic status of the country from collapsing

He also called for more funding for the judiciary.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, promises more funding to the judiciary.