PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts Respected Igbo Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with a delegation of respected leaders of the south-eastern part of the country.

He received the delegation comprising traditional and religious leaders of the Igbo extraction at the State House in Abuja.

Among the leaders hosted by the President were former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife; former Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi; and Former President of Igbo think-tank group, Aka Ikenga, Goddy Uwazurike.

Government officials at the meeting included the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

See photos of the meeting below: