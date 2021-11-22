Four Killed In Rivers Jetty Fire – Police

No fewer than four persons have died following a massive fire outbreak that occurred on Monday at the Nembe jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed to Channels Television that four burnt human skulls have been recovered from the scene.

There are indications that the figure may increase as eyewitness reports claim that several persons were caught up in the inferno at the busy waterfront in the old township area.

The fire which started off from a wooden boat conveying traders and their goods, is believed to have been sparked by illegally refined petroleum products which are sometimes concealed in such boats to evade arrest by security personnel.

This incident is the third devastating fire outbreak to be reported in Rivers state in 48 hours.

In all the cases, illegally refined petroleum products are strongly believed to be the cause.