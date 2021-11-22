Advertisement

Four Killed In Rivers Jetty Fire – Police

Joshua Ogbologugo  
Updated November 22, 2021

 

No fewer than four persons have died following a massive fire outbreak that occurred on Monday at the Nembe jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed to Channels Television that four burnt human skulls have been recovered from the scene.

The scene from the fire outbreak in the Rivers Jetty on Monday.

 

There are indications that the figure may increase as eyewitness reports claim that several persons were caught up in the inferno at the busy waterfront in the old township area.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Rivers Jetty, Many Feared Dead

The fire which started off from a wooden boat conveying traders and their goods, is believed to have been sparked by illegally refined petroleum products which are sometimes concealed in such boats to evade arrest by security personnel.

This incident is the third devastating fire outbreak to be reported in Rivers state in 48 hours.

In all the cases, illegally refined petroleum products are strongly believed to be the cause.



More on Local

Slain OAU Postgraduate Student’s Body Not In Our Custody – Police

Universities Need Funds For Research, Says Osinbajo

Air Traffic Controller Dies At Airforce Base Clinic

Insecurity: Police To Deploy Four Additional Armoured Vehicles To Kaduna-Abuja Highway 

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV