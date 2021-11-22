How To Check 2021 WAEC Results Via Text Message 

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday released the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) results.

During a press briefing in Abuja, the Nigeria National Office of the examination body, Patrick Areghan, said this year’s exam recorded a better success than the previous one.

With the development, candidates who sat for the examination can check their results via SMS or by visiting the WAEC portal.

HOW TO CHECK WAEC RESULTS 2021 VIA TEXT MESSAGE

According to the examination body, candidates can check their results via their mobile phones.

Candidates are to send an SMS as below:

WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

To short-code 32327 (MTN, Celtel & Glo subscribers)

For example: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2021

NB: Candidates are advised to follow the format listed above. This means there is no need for space in the message.

After sending the SMS, the result will be delivered via mobile phone at a cost of N30.

WAEC Results: How To Check Online

Asides from the SMS format, candidates can also check their results via the WAEC portal.

They are to go through this format as stated by the examination body:

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2021

3. Select the Type of Examination

4. Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

6. Click “Submit” and wait for the results window to come up