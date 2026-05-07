Emirates Group Annual Profits Up 3.0% Despite Mideast War

Emirates Group announced a 3.0 per cent rise in annual profits to $5.7 billion on Thursday despite severe disruption from the Middle East war, when Dubai airport was repeatedly targeted.

The state-owned entity that owns Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul carrier, reported record pre-tax profits of $6.6 billion and record cash assets of $16.2 billion.

“For the first 11 months of 2025-26, the picture across the Group was very positive,” chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“Although we are still operating at a lower passenger capacity than pre-disruption, cargo operations have ramped up to support the movement of essential goods into and through the UAE,” he added.

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Flights to and from Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest international hub, have been curtailed since Iran’s retaliatory strikes began on February 28.

The United Arab Emirates, which hosts US troops, has borne the brunt of Iranian strikes with more than 2,800 drone and missile attacks reported by authorities, most of them intercepted.

AFP