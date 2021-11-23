OAU Student’s Murder: NANS Demands Justice, Speedy Investigation

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) southwest zone has called for speedy investigation and justice in the case of murder of a Master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

The group at a press briefing held on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital demanded that justice must prevail no matter how highly placed those found guilty are in the society in order not to set a bad precedence

“It is commendable that the Nigeria Police force was able to tape the murder scene and carry out some investigations so far. Justice must have its full course so as not to set dangerous precedence,” Adegboyega Emmanuel, coordinator of the group said.

They commended the Nigeria Police for their efforts in the investigation and threatened to mobilize mass action against any attempt to subvert justice.

The victim – Timothy Adegoke – an Abuja-based student, had travelled to Ife on November 5 to take an examination at the school’s distance learning center in Moro, Osun State.

According to the police, a case of a missing person was reported two days later at the Edun Abon Police Station and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

While the student was later found dead and his body recovered, the police said six suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.