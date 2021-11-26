Advertisement

FG Asks Grade Level 12 Civil Servants, Others To Resume December 1

Ignatius Igwe  
Updated November 26, 2021
The Federal Government has asked civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1.

In a circular titled ‘Resumption of duties by Officers on GL 12 and below’ with reference number HCSF/3065/VOL.I/107, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the latest directive followed the advice of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

As part of efforts to continue to checkmate the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government had on March 4 extended the work-from-home directive to the affected civil servants till the end of March.

Eights months after, the current administration directed civil servants to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

“It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the Presidential, Steering Committee on COVID-19, this category of officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1, 2021,” the circular read.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy.

“All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.”



