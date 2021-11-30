‘Peace Walk’: Lagos Govt Should Begin By Implementing #EndSARS Panel Report – Mr Macaroni

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigerian entertainer, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has asked the Lagos State Government to begin its call for peace by first ensuring justice through the implementation of the recommendations of the #EndSARS panel.

Adedayo said this on Tuesday hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had called him and several other youths to join a ‘Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

“Now that the panel has presented their report, the next line of action should be for the government to implement the recommendations of the panel,” the skit maker said in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“Anything contrary to that takes us back to square one. Where there is so much distrust. It is part of the problems that led us to where we are today. So, it’s not about a walk of peace, you won’t find me there because we are not at war.

“What we are saying is that the government should come to terms with the people. People have died, lives have been lost, people have been beaten, dehumanised and I’m also a living testimony so I’m shocked that you are calling me for a walk now.”

He, however, explained that he is willing to rescind his decision once the right steps are followed to ensure justice.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had during a briefing earlier in the day said he would lead the peace walk in order to herald the healing of the land in the face of the misinformation and misunderstanding following the recent leak of a report by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the #EndSARS debacle.

“Our state deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality. It is only the sustenance of harmony that can guarantee the realisation of aspirations of all residents,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The state is currently faced with the hard choice of restoring harmony or doing itself great harm. I appeal to Lagosians to reject those fueling anarchy and suspicion, clinging to the unsubstantiated belief that carries no weight of verifiable evidence and choosing emotion over hard facts.

“Our administration is ready to facilitate better communication between the youths and the state’s security machinery to resolve issues before they become intractable.

“To quicken recovery and engender a better understanding, I will lead ‘A Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

“I have extended an open invitation to the youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students and the media, as well as other stakeholders to join me in this peace walk”.

Speaking further, the governor also noted that the White Paper which is expected to contain recommendations of the panel will be released later today.

He assured Lagosians that his administration is committed to a process that will bring “closure to a painful episode in the history”.