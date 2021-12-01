Casualties Recorded As Troops Hit BH/ISWAP Terrorists In Yobe Community

Nigerian Army troops of Sector (2) Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Tuesday were engaged in a fierce gun battle that ensued in Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that casualties were recorded on the part of the terrorists.

According to him, the terrorists, who frantically attempted to gain access into Buni Yadi, mounted on gun trucks, met stiff resistance from troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, supported by the Nigerian Air Force component and personnel of the Nigerian Police, who gallantly fought and overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower.

He further disclosed that the ferocious battle forced the criminals to withdraw in different directions having suffered heavy losses.

Speaking further, General Nwachukwu noted that several gun trucks with their occupants were taken out by the troops.

According to him, a preliminary battle damage assessment revealed the precision with which Air and Land troops engaged the terrorists destroying their gun trucks.

The army spokesman, however, stated that exploitation is still ongoing by troops to take out fleeing remnants of the terrorists.

Commending the officers for their operational exploit, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya charged them to sustain the current operational tempo to deny the criminals freedom of action.