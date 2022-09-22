Troops Kill 36 Terrorists, Arrest 2 Collaborators, Rescue 130 Persons In Borno

The Nigerian military has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized at least 36 Boko Haram Terrorists and rescued about 130 persons within the last two weeks.

According to the military, the troops also within the period under review, arrested two persons who are suspected to be major collaborators with the terrorists.

The Director of Defence media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this on Thursday, during the biweekly media briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralise 52 Boko Haram Fighters, Arrest 14 Terrorists In Two Weeks

General Danmadami said the troops of have arrested the collaborators while they were attempting to withdraw the sum of 14 million naira deposited by a terrorist financier who goes by the name Alhaji Abubakar.

The military spokesman further disclosed that the two suspects who are in their twenties were arrested following days of investigation by a joint military taskforce.

He, however, stressed that the details of the financier are still sketchy.

According to him, a total of 368 terrorists including their families have surrendered to the troops within the same period.

Two key Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa province commanders identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida were killed at Parisu and Sheruri general area within the Sambisa forest.

General Danmadami added that 36 other suspected Boko Haram Terrorists were arrested while 12 of the insurgent’s logistic suppliers were also apprehend and are all being interrogated in custody.