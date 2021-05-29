Troops Eliminate 10 Boko Haram Terrorists, Repel Attack On Rann

Barely hours after the newly appointed Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya assumed office, troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Rann, Borno State, killing 10 of the terrorists in the process.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by Army spokesperson, Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima, the terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

He said the troops, however, “chased the retreating terrorists and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.”

“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels,” Yerima added.

Also, the troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns, and eight AK-47 rifles.

The new COAS, Faruk Yahaya, on Friday assumed duty at the Army headquarters in Abuja.

He was appointed by President Muhammad Buhari on Thursday, making him the 22nd Chief of Army Staff in the country.

He replaced Ibrahim Attahiru, a Lieutenant General, who died in an air crash last week.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East.