Kano Boat Accident: Buhari Sympathises With Families Of Deceased

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the tragic boat accident in Bagwai Local Government area of Kano State in which more than 20 deaths were reported.

In a message to the government and people of Kano State to sympathize with them over the tragic incident, the President assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operations continue.

“As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost, and for safety and well-being of all the others,” a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday said.

Channels Television gathered that the canoe was carrying Islamiyah schoolchildren and other passengers from Badau village to Bagwai LGA where they were expected to board a vehicle to Tofa LGA for the Maulud celebration.

“The body of a woman and her baby have been found, and multiple Islamiyah students. The driver and six other passengers have also been taken to hospital,” an eyewitness said.