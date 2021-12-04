Explosion Rocks Residential Area In Maiduguri

A mortar bomb exploded early Saturday morning in a residential estate in Maiduguri, Channels Television can report.

The name of the estate is 1,000 Housing estate, located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway.

At least 12 houses were affected, but no loss of life has been recorded.

The bomb is said to have exploded less than 100 meters away from a holding camp for repentant Boko Haram members.

The military has cordoned off the estate.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked reports that an explosion rocked the Maiduguri airport in Borno State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Saturday said the information was false as there was neither an explosion nor any attack at the airport.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever,” the statement read in part.

FAAN, therefore, assured air travellers that it remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.

Bombings in Maiduguri are not a novelty and are usually launchd by Boko Haram/ISWAP terorrists.

In February, at least 10 persons died and about 60 were injured after Boko Haram insurgents fired rocket bombs into the town.