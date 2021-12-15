Nigeria Records 730 New COVID-19 Cases In 10 States, FCT

A total of 730 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday in Nigeria as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease, saying the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

No additional death was recorded, while no new case was reported in Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States.

Of the fresh infections, Lagos had 431, FCT confirmed 174, Rivers reported 38, Ogun confirmed 32, Akwa Ibom recorded 25, and Anambra had 11.

Others states with new infections were Katsina – seven, Bayelsa – four, Niger – four, Kano – three, and Ekiti – one.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria to 218,596 confirmed from the 3,686,403 samples collected and tested by the NCDC since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020.

Of the confirmed cases, the nation’s death toll from the disease stands at 2,982 while the number of those who have been successfully treated and discharged rose to 211,254.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: