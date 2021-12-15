Advertisement

Nigeria Records 730 New COVID-19 Cases In 10 States, FCT

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2021
A total of 730 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday in Nigeria as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease, saying the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

No additional death was recorded, while no new case was reported in Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States.

Of the fresh infections, Lagos had 431, FCT confirmed 174, Rivers reported 38, Ogun confirmed 32, Akwa Ibom recorded 25, and Anambra had 11.

Others states with new infections were Katsina – seven, Bayelsa – four, Niger – four, Kano – three, and Ekiti – one.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria to 218,596 confirmed from the 3,686,403 samples collected and tested by the NCDC since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020.

Of the confirmed cases, the nation’s death toll from the disease stands at 2,982 while the number of those who have been successfully treated and discharged rose to 211,254.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos81,03022180,053756
FCT24,06955623,289224
Rivers13,11415312,807154
Kaduna10,1987010,04781
Plateau10,007589,87673
Oyo8,870948,585191
Edo6,692846,328280
Ogun5,4821065,29680
Ondo4,591184,47598
Kano4,453404,291122
Akwa Ibom4,414534,31744
Delta4,2941,6282,556110
Kwara4,0042313,70964
Osun3,036132,93786
Enugu2,815112,77529
Gombe2,757282,66960
Nasarawa2,5171332,34539
Anambra2,416112,38619
Katsina2,367102,32037
Imo2,2652331,99141
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Abia2,044112,00231
Benue1,9073701,51225
Bauchi1,817181,77623
Ekiti1,788171,74328
Borno1,356121,30638
Taraba1,269151,22232
Bayelsa1,265211,21628
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,0775999820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River6902364225
Jigawa619260017
Yobe50234909
Kebbi470045416
Zamfara36743549
Kogi5032


