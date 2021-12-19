Advertisement
7 Things You Should Know About New Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko
Eighteen-year-old Shatu Garko was on Friday night crowned the 2021 Miss Nigeria at a beauty pageant held amid glamour and glitz in Lagos.
The beauty Queen made history as the first Hijab-wearing model to become Miss Nigeria.
Nicole Ikot emerged as the first runner up and Kasarachi Okoro was the second runner-up in the contest.
Here are seven other important things
She hails from Kano State and was the youngest contestant in the competition this year.
She loves riding horses and is passionate about proving that religion and culture are not barriers to following one’s dreams and achieving whatever a person sets out to achieve.
She represented the North West region of Nigeria in the beauty contest.
The young queen beat 17 others to clinch the crown.
She succeeded Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba State, winner of the 43rd miss Nigeria beauty pageant in 2019.
Garko was awarded the cash prize of N10million, a luxury apartment, a car and ambassadorship.
Recently she celebrated becoming the first hijab model to land a modelling job in Nigeria.