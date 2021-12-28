NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Bandits, Cattle Rustler In Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected bandits and a cattle rustler who fled Magami area of Zamfara State.

They escaped as a result of the recent military onslaughts on bandits’ camps in the state, said Ikor Oche who is the spokesman for NSCDC in Zamfara.

He confirmed the arrest on Tuesday while briefing reporters in Gusau, saying the suspects were intercepted the previous day at the State Mass Transit Motor Park in Gusau.

Oche, a Deputy Superintendent Cadre (DSC), identified one of the suspects as Hussaini Altine who was arrested alongside his elder brother, Abubakar, on Monday morning while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba to join other members who had already relocated.

“On the 27th December 2021, one Hussaini Altine, about 40 years of age, a male, was also arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who have been trailing them for some time now.

“He was arrested at the Zamfara State Mass Transit Motor Park together with an aged mother and an elder brother Abubakar Altine,” he said.

Hussaini, according to the command spokesman, was among a group of bandits that attacked communities in Kurya, Bagawuri, Agamalafiya, and Rijiya.

He identified the other suspect as Tukur Halilu, a notorious cattle rustler, said to have been arrested while on his way to Niger State.

Halilu, in his confession, confirmed that he has rustled many cattle in various villages in Zamfara.

Oche stated that the suspects have been subjected to intensive investigation in a bid to arrest more suspects involved in banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include assorted charms and sharp horns among others.