Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce After 10-Year Separation

Hollywood action star, Arnold Schwarzenegger and estranged wife Maria Shriver have officially finalised their divorce proceeding after being separated for over ten years.

The divorce had stalled over disputes regarding the couple’s property settlement, while details remain private reports estimate the couple will part with an equal share of the $400 million property.

According to TMZ. the proceeding was mediated by a private judge with the Los Angeles Superior Court system requiring a sitting judge to submit the case.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver had tied the knot in Massachusetts.in April of 1986, with the marriage producing four children.

The couple eventually parted ways after the Los Angeles Times had revealed the existence of a son, the former governor of California had fathered with an employee in their household.

The 74-year-old Austrian-American in an interview had stated that he had disclosed his dalliance to Shriver.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” he said.

The child, now 24 had been hidden from Shriver with the mother Mildred claiming the child belonged to her now ex-husband Rogelio Baena

While the duo has been in other relationships since their separation, they have managed to remain cordial often appearing together with their children.