Lukaku Changes Facebook Bio Amid Row With Tuchel

Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku, has changed his Facebook bio as the row between him and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deepens.

Tuchel dropped the former Everton hitman days after an outburst in which he claimed that he was unhappy at the Stamford Bridge.

It, however, appears that the tussle between the duo will linger on as a visit to Lukaku’s official Facebook page on Sunday evening showed that his bio now reads, “Inter Milan,” his former Italian side.

But the 28-year-old’s Instagram bio still reads, “@chelseafc,” and “@belgianreddevils” and it is unclear if his Facebook account was hacked.

READ ALSO: Unsettled Chelsea Star Lukaku Dropped For Liverpool Clash – Reports

Lukaku’s latest move comes days after his outburst was made public.

In the interview with Sky Italy, recorded several weeks ago but only aired days before the Liverpool match, the unsettled Belgian also admitted he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

“Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” he said.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I won’t give up, I’ll be professional.

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

On Friday, Tuchel admitted he was surprised by Lukaku’s comments, describing them as “noise we don’t need” and “not helpful”.

Even so, his decision to axe Lukaku for the Liverpool showdown is a major gamble at a vital point in Chelsea’s season.

After winning only one of their last four league games, Chelsea trail 11 points behind leaders Manchester City and are only one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool.

Lukaku was expected to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Chelsea when he joined the Champions League winners in a blockbuster transfer.

But the 28-year-old has endured a troubled second spell with Chelsea since signing from Inter in a club record £98 million ($132 million) deal in August.

Lukaku scored on his debut against Arsenal in August and has seven goals in 18 appearances this term.

He went six games without a goal before suffering an ankle injury against Malmo in the Champions League in October.