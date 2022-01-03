Name And Prosecute Terrorism Financiers, Ndume Tells FG

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has asked the Federal Government to name and arrest those that finance terrorism in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Ndume said he was prosecuted by the Federal Government for sponsoring Boko Haram.

His offence, he noted, was because the Department of State Services (DSS) tracked a phone and uncovered a call made by the spokesman of the insurgents.

READ ALSO: Visitors To Aso Villa Will Be Tested For COVID-19 – Presidency

While noting that he was arrested, the lawmaker criticised security agencies for not doing a proper investigation before subjecting him to public ridicule.

“If there is evidence that somebody is funding Boko Haram, there is clear evidence after doing your investigation, why don’t you tell Nigerians? Why don’t you prosecute them?” he questioned.

“Just because they were tracking my phone and they said a spokesman of Boko Haram called me, they went and arrested me. They didn’t even ask me, they didn’t do any intelligence work. The Senate President called me and said the SSS wants you to report that they have some questions.”

According to the lawmaker, he reported at the DSS office thinking he would be afforded the opportunity of availing them the useful information that will help in the terrorism war.

He recalled that the then DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar, briefed journalists where he was accused of sponsoring terrorism.

The senator also called on the government to rebuild the north-east that has been ravaged by the insurgency for over a decade.

As part of the rebuilding efforts, Ndume asked the authorities to resettle the victims of terrorism, reconstruct the areas they destroyed, process and profile insurgents that voluntarily surrender to the military authorities.

Away from the insurgency, he also reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

He said the President’s decision came as a shock to the National Assembly despite the efforts put in by the lawmakers in drafting the bill.

For The Full Interview, Watch Political Paradigm On Tuesday 9 To 10 Am Only On Channels Television.