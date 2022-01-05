Magodo Dispute: Lagos Military Gov Took Over, Allotted Our Lands To Eminent Citizens – Landlords

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman of Shangisha Landlords Association, Adebayo Adeyiga, has explained how a military governor of Lagos State, Air Commodore Gbolahan Mudasiru (now deceased) took over their landed property in what is now known as Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of Lagos State.

Adeyiga in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday said the then military governor in 1985 claimed that an international hospital and other social infrastructure would be built on the site but the area was shared with eminent Nigerians afterwards.

Adeyiga made this known on Wednesday in an interview with Channels Television.

“In 1985, our houses that were built on the land were demolished by the then military governor of Lagos State claiming that the area would be used for international hospital and other programmes that would benefit the masses.

“After the demolition, we found out that the area is being shared by civil servants and eminent Nigerian citizens.”

READ ALSO: Magodo Land Dispute: Sanwo-Olu Visits Estate, Invites All Parties For Talks

Adeyiga’s revelation came on the heels of the lingering dispute at the Magodo Phase II Estate.

Residents of the estate on Wednesday staged a protest over the presence of policemen in the estate.

Court bailiffs had also sealed some properties in the estate in the enforcement of a Supreme Court judgement.

The residents during the protest converged in front of the estate and displayed various placards lamenting over the situation and seeking the Lagos State government’s intervention.

They lamented that despite earlier intervention by the governor armed policemen have remained adding that they had been living in fear as the policemen move around with their weapons.