Chuka Egbuka Assumes Duty As 36th Kogi Police Commissioner

Six days after his posting to Kogi, Edward Egbuka, on Thursday assumed duty as the 36th Commissioner of Police in the state.

His assumption of duty followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban to the Force Headquarters as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications.

Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, who announced this via a statement, said the new CP enlisted into the Force on March 15, 1988, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained at the Police Academy Annex, Kaduna State.

Prior to his posting to Kogi, he was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communication at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He also served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Plateau State Police Command and in other capacities in the Nigeria Police Force.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in both Osun State Command and Kogi State Command and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation at the Zone 7, Headquarters, Abuja.

Egbuka also appointed the Assistant Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, Abuja and Divisional Police Officer in different Divisions across the Federation.

He also served as the Area Commander in Ogba Area Command, Lagos, Idimu Area Command, Lagos, Umuahia Area Command, Abia State as well as Lantang Area Command, Plateau State Command respectively.

The new police commissioner holds a B. Sc. (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the River State University of Science and Technology.

He is a seasoned international Police Officer who has transversed the length and breadth of law enforcement and Policing with International peace-keeping experience.

According to the police spokesman, the new CP is a member of the International Association of Chief of Police (IACP). He attended several Tactical and Leadership courses within and outside Nigeria. From 1994-1995, he was at the United Nations as a Civil Police Observer in Rwanda, East Africa.