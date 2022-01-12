Gunmen Abduct Another Zamfara College Official In Gusau

Gunmen have abducted Anas Bashiru, another staff of the Federal College of Education Technical (FCET), Gusau.

The victim was kidnapped at his residence in Kortorkorshi around 1:00 am and was taken to an unknown destination.

Channels Television gathered that Bashiru is one of the data processing officers of the college but resides outside the college campus.

Bashiru’s abduction comes barely 24 hours after a lecturer’s wife of the same institution and his two daughters regained their freedom.

A staff of the institution who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday.

“It is true that one of the staff of the college was abducted at his residence in Kortokoshi the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital,” he said.

According to the Staff, the victim was abducted last Tuesday at his residence.

The abductors are yet to make any ransom demands.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Shehu Muhammad said he was unable to confirm the incident but said he would get back to Channels Television.

He has, however, yet to do so as of filing this report.