Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said the move followed the planned rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road within the period.

According to him, the repair works will be executed in three phases adding that the first phase of the project will focus on Ipaja Road to Adealu Street junction which will last for three months.

“In line with the on-going infrastructure development, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state by 10:00 pm on Friday 21st January 2022 for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road for a duration of 3 months,” the statement read.

Oladeinde asked motorists inbound Dopemu Bridge from Iyana Ipaja/Alagba axis to go through the Ipaja road to connect Oyewole Street into Seriki Street which will link them to Kolawole and Adebambo Street to access Adealu road for their desired destination.

He equally advised motorists heading towards Dopemu Bridge from Ipaja (Oke Koto) are to use Markaz road to connect Awori street and link Sarumi Alawo street/Oniwaya and Surulere to continue their journey or alternately go through Alfa Nla from Old Ipaja road to connect Oniwaya/Surulere axis to reach Dopemu Bridge.

The commissioner assured that alternative routes have been mapped by the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enable effective control of vehicular movement along the axis during the duration of the construction.

While lauding Lagosians for their perseverance through the myriad of constructions ongoing across the state, the commissioner called for support from the citizenry, assuring them that the sacrifice being paid will yield the desired outcome for the state’s Multi-modal Transportation System.