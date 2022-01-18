Advertisement

AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh Tips Cameroon As Credible Contenders

Tom Jones Usen  
Updated January 18, 2022
Oliseh lauds Cameroonian side as genuine contenders for AFCON 2021
File photo of former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh

 

Super Eagles legend, Sunday Oliseh, has named the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as genuine title contenders for the AFCON 2021.

Cameroon last won the title in 2017 after defeating Egypt at Gabon, courtesy of goals from Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

Oliseh who is no stranger to winning titles himself, after lifting the trophy in 1994, showered his admiration and praise for the Cameroonian side via his Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: Brentford Offer Christian Eriksen Six-Month Contract – Reports

“Tall, strong, solid, aggressive, compact hosts & relatively well organized! ” the former Super Eagles team coach wrote.

Despite a flaw of being non-progressive at times in their play, that didn’t deter the 47-year-old from pronouncing them as credible contenders for the AFCON title.

“The indomitable Lions team, though at times static & not so nimble-footed, is definitely, in my opinion, a credible title contender and Fun to watch with Aboubakar. AFCON is heating up!!,” he said.

 

The Indomitable Lions qualified to the knock-out stages of the competition after an emphatic 4-1 victory over the Ethiopian side.

Cameroon are vying for a 6th AFCON title, one short of 7-time winners Pharaohs of Egypt.



More on Sports

Brentford Offers Christian Eriksen Six-Month Contract – Reports

Murray Wins Five-Set Epic On Return To Australian Open

Real Madrid Legend Paco Gento Dies At 88

Eguavoen Warns Super Eagles Not To Be Complacent Against Guinea Bissau

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV