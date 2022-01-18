Work Ongoing On Review Of 1999 Constitution – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, said work is ongoing on the review of the 1999 Constitution and the report would be considered soon.

Last year, the National Assembly had opened a two-day National Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Several interest groups including the Abuja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, and individuals like Chief Tom Ikimi and Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had stormed the venue on Friday to insist on the production of a brand new constitution.

Speaking at the Senate Chamber upon the resumption of the lawmakers from recess, Lawan said the upper chamber is collaborating with the House of Representatives and would communicate to the State Houses of Assembly within the first quarter of this year.

“The review of the 1999 Constitution is a major plank of our Legislature Agenda. Our Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution has done so much work so far,” the Senate President said.

“Working with their counterparts in the House of Representatives, the report of the Committee will be presented to the Senate for consideration soon.”

While acknowledging that political activities leading to the 2023 general elections have begun, he reiterated the Senate’s commitment to supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of polls across the country.

He equally wished federal lawmakers success at the polls, especially those running for various political offices next year.

The Senate President also spoke about the electoral bill, assuring that the red chamber would expedite action on the document, having concluded all consultations on the President’s observations.

He recalled that the Senate postponed discussions on the consideration of the response of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2021 in December last year.

According to him, the move is necessary to enable the Senate to consult with the House of Representatives and their constituents respectively.

“As we all know, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly worked so hard on the Bill. Having consulted, the Senate will expeditiously look into the issue,” he said.

“Distinguished Colleagues, Political activities leading to 2023 general elections have already started. This Senate should continue to provide the support that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs for successful elections across the country.”