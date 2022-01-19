Released UNIPORT Students Reunite With Their Families

The four students of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who were kidnapped last weekend have been released and reunited with their families.

Gbaa, Nenubari, Asumbo Elizabeth, Eze Chimezie, and Onosigho Augustine were abducted on their way from the Orashi River where they had gone for a vegetation sampling for their final year project and postgraduate research work.

Receiving the kidnapped victims in his office, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Owunari Georgewill commended the men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Chief Security Officer of the University and his men, and the entire security agencies of Rivers and Bayelsa states for their timely and prompt intervention which led to the release of the students.

“We are happy that you are back unhurt and now reunited with your family and friends. We sympathise with you for what you went through in the hands of your abductors. We are glad to inform the public that two Ph.D. students and two undergraduates who were kidnapped have regained their freedom,” VC said.

The VC urged all staff and students to be security conscious at all times.

Professor Georgewill therefore, reiterated the resolution of his administration to always put at the front burner, the safety and well-being of all students of the University of Port Harcourt.

The victims escaped on Wednesday morning under counterfire power and had since reunited with their families.