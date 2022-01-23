AFCON 2021: ‘Keep Winning,’ Buhari Tells Eagles Ahead Of Tunisia Match

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Super Eagles to go all out against Tunisia in their last 16 game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Buhari said this in a Zoom meeting with the team from the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday. He was in the meeting with the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

“I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you,” Buhari said, according to a statement by presidential aide, Femi Adesina.

“You have demonstrated patriotic zeal and a high level of discipline, determination, and commitment in all the games you have played so far and that is why we all are happy with you. The Government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

READ ALSO: [AFCON Match Preview] Nigeria Battle Tunisia In A Clash Of The Eagles

‘We Won’t Let The Nation Down’

While thanking the president, the team’s coach, Austin Eguavoen, assured that the Super Eagles will put on the same attitude displayed during the group phase.

“We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much, sir,” the former defender added.

“The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President, we also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President. We are so privileged and want to promise that you should just relax, we’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.”

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency @MBuhari @NGRPresident spoke with the entire team today. We are grateful and we will do everything to keep making Nigerians happy. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/83a4Bg1jok — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 23, 2022

Aside from the minister, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cameroon, Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, were present in the Zoom meeting.

Buhari’s charge comes hours before Nigeria, aiming to continue their impressive displays in the tournament, take on Tunisia in a Round of 16 match at the AFCON.

The team was the only side to win all group games, brushing aside a tumultuous build-up that saw the sacking of long-time coach, Gernot Rohr, and the absence of key players.