NANS Warns Against Indiscriminate Arrest Of Students In Ogun

The National Association of Nigerian Students (Ogun State) and the National Association of Ogun State Students have warned against the indiscriminate arrest of students in the state.

They gave the warning on Sunday during a press briefing in Abeokuta, pledging to give adequate support to the newly reinvigorated OP-MESA to strengthen security across tertiary institutions in the state.

Towards this, they promised to set up a volunteer group to work in collaboration with the security outfit to give first-hand intelligence information about activities of internet fraudsters and other criminal activities among students.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2021: ‘Keep Winning,’ Buhari Tells Eagles Ahead Of Tunisia Match

“We want to use this medium to give kudos to Governor Dapo Abiodun for listening to the yearnings of millions of residents of this state on the issue of security,” they said.

“The launch of OP-MESA by the governor to tackle armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, banditry, killer herdsmen, highway robbery and other criminal activities in the state shows that he is indeed concerned and ready to provide topnotch security for over seven million residents of this state so that they can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“We also want to commend our amiable governor for setting the pace by setting up an agency to address issues surrounding financial crimes in our state. We are of the conviction that the time to tame this monster that has brought our societal values to ridicule is now. We want to express our unalloyed support to Mr. Governor on this task.

“As students’ leaders, we are not unaware that some students have the tendency to behave like Judas Iscariot and we will not condone such. We will partner with the Ogun State government and other security agencies to ensure that such persons are tracked, arrested, and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

The students also promised to deploy all necessary platforms across tertiary institutions in the state to ensure that the exercise achieves the highest results desirable by the governor.

“We are ready to provide the state government with volunteers from the student constituency who will serve as whistle blowers on our campuses,” they added.

“These volunteers will assist in giving firsthand intelligence to security agencies as regards activities on suspected internet fraudsters on our campuses.”