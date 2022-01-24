Advertisement

Hanifa Abubakar: Youths Burn School Where Pupil’s Body Was Buried

Nanchin Vincent  
Updated January 24, 2022
Angry youths have burnt the school where the body of Hanifa Abubakar was buried in Kano State
A photo taken on January 24, 2022, shows what is left of the school where Hanifa Abubakar’s remains were buried after it was set ablaze by some angry youths in Kano State.

 

Angry youths have burnt the school where the body of Hanifa Abubakar was buried in Kano State.

Channels Television gathered that the youths stormed the school premises very early on Monday morning and set it ablaze, purportedly in protest against the killing of the five-year-old.

The school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is situated in Kwanar Dakata community in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The frontal view of the Noble Private school in Kano after it was burnt following the death of 5 year old Hanifa Abubakar
This photo shows onlookers at the front gate of the school where Hanifa Abubakar’s remains were buried after it was set ablaze by angry youths in Kano State on January 24, 2022.

 

Hanifa was abducted by her teacher who demanded ransom from her parents and later killed her in December last year.

READ ALSOKano Govt Closes School Where Five-Year-Old Hanifa Was Killed, Buried

The disturbing news of her death became a major discourse after the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed to reporters last Friday that Hanifa’s teacher, one Abdulmalik Tanko, was indicted in the murder.

He revealed that Abdulmalik confessed that he kidnapped the girl and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million.

The said teacher later conspired with one Hashim Isyaku to kill the girl on December 18, 2021, having realised that the victim had recognised him.

They buried Hanifa in a shallow grave within the school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana in Tudun Murtala Quarters.

Noble Private school in Kano after it was burnt by angry youths
A young man is seen at the premises of the school set ablaze by angry youths in Kano State on January 24, 2022.

 

In his reaction, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, outlined some of the measures taken by the government to ensure justice was served in the murder of Hanifa.

He listed them to include the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the girl was buried.

According to the governor, the government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children only turn out to be their murderers.

He added that the government has been in touch with Hanifa’s family and would remain so until justice prevails in the case, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The killing also caught the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered the police and the Ministry of Justice to uphold the integrity of the detective work that busted the case by preparing well and presenting a good case that would earn the respect of the court.

He also expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the schoolgirl, saying Nigerians had hoped for her to return home alive and well.



More on Headlines

Residents Flee As Gunmen Kill Petrol Dealer, Attendant In Ondo Community

AFCON 2021: Things Nigeria Got Wrong Against Tunisia – Ex-Eagles Keeper

Fear Grips Plateau Community As Gunmen Kill Four In Mining Site

Lawan Calls For Probe Over Killing Of Driver In Yobe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV