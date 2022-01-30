Greenwood’s Girlfriend Robson Accuses Him Of Beating Her Up, Sexual Assault

Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Mason Greenwood, has accused the Manchester United star of beating and sexually abusing her.

In a now-deleted post on social media, Robson shared photos of injuries she had when the English player allegedly forced himself on her.

Robson had bruises on her thighs in some of the photos. In one of the images, blood was seen flowing from her mouth to her chest. She also shared an audio message in which she accused Greenwood of being responsible for the wounds.

As of now, the player is yet to respond to the claims but Manchester United in a statement noted that they have seen the images and do not condone violence.

Greenwood is a Manchester United Academy graduate and has so far netted 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Red Devils.