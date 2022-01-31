30-Year-Old Former Miss US Cheslie Kryst Jumps To Death

A former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, is dead after jumping from a building in Manhattan. She was aged 30, the family said on Sunday. The New York Police Department confirmed her death.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” CNN quoted the 2019 Miss USA family as saying. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

Until her death, she was an attorney whose vision was to help in reforming the country’s judicial system. She had three degrees from two universities and had last shared a photo of herself on Instagram captioned, “May this day bring you rest and peace”.

Kryst hailed from North Carolina and practiced civil litigation for a law firm. She was equally committed to working to get justice for prisoners sentenced unjustly. This, she did free of charge.

The 30-year-old bagged a degree in law and an MBA from Wake Forest University and finished her undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina. Kryst was licensed to practice law in two US states. Asides from her legal profession, Kryst was a fashion blogger and did other voluntary duties.

She also worked as a correspondent for one of the US’s entertainment websites.

“Our hearts are broken,” the media company’s statement, read. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”