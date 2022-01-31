Advertisement

Assault Claim: Ronaldo, Pogba, Others Unfollow Greenwood On Instagram

Updated January 31, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the retinue of Manchester United players to have unfollowed teammate, Mason Greenwood, hours after claims emerged on social media that the English player assaulted his girlfriend. Currently, Ronaldo follows 498 people on Instagram but that does not include the 20-year-old.

Aside from the Portuguese star, David De Gea, and French midfielder, Paul Pogba, have also snubbed Greenwood on the social media platform. But Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are still following him on Instagram.

The development is one of the most recent actions that have trailed physical and sexual allegations claims by Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Images emerged on social media from Robson showing her bloodied body with bruises.

A recording of a conversation between a man and a woman, also surfaced online.

Manchester United have suspended the player until further notice. In a statement on Sunday, the club said “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Police authorities in the UK have confirmed the arrest of the player as the development continued to trigger conversations worldwide.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” the Greater Manchester Police, cited by Britain’s Press Association, said



