Bandits Kill Village Head, Five Others In Fresh Attack On Katsina

Terrorists have attacked Daddara village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State killing six people, including the village head in the process.

The attack was carried out in the early hours of Thursday.

Residents of Jibia told Channels Television that the gunmen who attacked the village in their numbers killed the village head identified as Jafaru Rabi’u Ƴan Gayya.

They were also reported to have abducted five other residents.

Police authorities in the affected were yet to respond as several phone calls and text messages put across to them were not responded to.

The attack on Daddara village comes a few days after dozens of people were abducted by terrorists in an attack on Ruwan Godiya village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents said the terrorists stormed the village on over 60 motorcycles on Sunday, armed with sophisticated weapons, and started shooting sporadically into the air despite the presence of military personnel in the village.