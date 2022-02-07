2023: Nigeria Is Living On Extra Time – Sanusi

Ahead of the general elections, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that Nigeria is living on extra time with deeper challenges to be confronted from 2023.

Sanusi, who spoke on Monday during a reception organised in his honour by Egba Muslim in Abeokuta, asked presidential aspirants to be prepared for the numerous challenges confronting the country.

“To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015,” he said.

“Those struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015. All of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for them.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics. This country needs good politicians. It needs imams, pastors, and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God.

“It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies. It needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people. Everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor also called on Nigerians to pray for good leaders at all levels. He asked Nigerians to elect leaders who are competent to deliver the dividends of democracy to the benefit of the people.

While warning the people against voting for people who woo them with money and other greek gifts, Sanusi advised that the electorates should choose leaders based on merits

“I think the most important thing is that we should continue to pray for our country that whoever emerges as president, governors, senators, leadership at all levels, that we get good leaders,” he said. “We should also remind ourselves as citizens that we owe it to ourselves because we know that this country deserves better than we have been given.”