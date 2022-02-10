Two Officers Injured As NSCDC Arrests 10 Illegal Miners In Zamfara

Two officers of the Nigerian Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been injured during an operation that led to the arrest of 10 illegal miners in Zamfara state.

The illegal miners were apprehended at two separate mining sites in Mutusgi and Tungabai communities, both in Talata Marafa Local Government Area.

NSCDC spokesperson Ikor Oche, who addressed journalists after the operation, said there were complaints that some elements are still carrying out illegal mining activities in the area despite a Federal Government ban.

He said the operatives also confiscated eight motorcycles, 10 bags of precious stones, and several tools including one dane gun that belongs to a guard providing security for the illegal miners.

The spokesperson added that two operatives of the corps were attacked during the operation, leaving them with different degrees of injuries.

The insecurity challenges in Zamfara have been linked to illegal mining activities which prompted the Federal Government to put an end to it two years ago.

However many still engage in illegal mining especially in rural areas

The NSCDC spokesperson warned those engaged in the activities to desist from the unlawful act as it would not spare anyone found culpable.